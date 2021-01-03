A ‘fake’ date sheet of Class 12 and 10 board examinations is circulating on the social media platforms. The date sheet is allegedly issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the fact check done by the PIB has been found that the viral date sheet is fake. The PIB fact check team has termed the date sheet floating on social media as fake and said that no dates have been issued by the CBSE regarding the board exams exams yet.

On 31 December, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the CBSE board exams dates. As per the CBSE 2021 exam dates, board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held physically from May 4 to June 10.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The result will be declared by July 15," Pokhriyal had announced.

Classes 10 and 12 date sheets will be released on the official website cbse.nic.in . The CBSE 2021 datesheets will mention the schedule for all the upcoming 2021 CBSE practical and theoretical examinations.