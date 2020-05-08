NEW DELHI : Bringing clarity to more than 1.2 million students, the central board of secondary education (CBSE) Friday said it will conduct the remaining exams of class 10 and 12 between July 1 and 15.

The board suspended the exams midway following the covid-19 outbreak in India and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Besides, the remaining paper of Class 10 boards in northeast Delhi which were held up due to the anti—CAA protest before covid-19 closures will also be held during the first half of July.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a video message announced the the development and said this will give plenty of time to students to prepare for the board exams. While Class 12 students will sit for exams in 12 core papers in this leg of the exam schedule, students of the north east Delhi will giving six unfinished papers of the Class 10 board. CBSE will issue a detailed bulletin separately on the exact dates.

On Friday, the minister also clarified that the papers for which exams are over are not going for re-examinations bringing clarity among the students community.

On Tuesday, the HRD ministry had said the CBSE class 10 board exam has been suspended for the year days after asserting that it will be conducted along with Class 12 board exams once the situation improves.

“No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams," HRD minister had tweeted on Tuesday.

The covid-19 and nationwide lock-down has disrupted the academic calendar and slowly the concerned authorities are announcing dates for marque examinations. While JEE Mains and NEET exams will take place in between 18-23 July, the JEE Advanced exams will take place on 23 August.

