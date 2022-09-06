Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2022: Here’s how to check on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2022: Here’s how to check on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment results are likely to be out on 7 September
1 min read . 04:16 PM ISTLivemint

  • The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exam results 2022 will be out soon on cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in. Here's how to check on the official website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exam results 2022 soon. The CBSE will announce the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exam results on the official websites. The results of Class 10th and Class 12th will be declared on results cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

According to the reports, the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment results 2022 are likely to be out tomorrow, 7 September. CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from 23 August to 29 August, 2022, for the students who did not pass the main CBSE board exams. The compartment exams for Class 12 students had started on 23 August. 

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 COMPARTMENT RESULTS: HERE’S HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE site cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the results link on the CBSE website homepage and click on it

Step 3: Enter your login details such as your name and roll number; submit it

Step 4: Your Class 10th, 12th compartment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save it!

The CBSE has earlier issued a tentative schedule for the processes of mark verification and re-evaluation.

The official notification said, “The detailed modalities for applying for the Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of the answer books and re-evaluation of the answers of the candidates who have appeared for the Compartment Examinations 2022 will be issued once the result is declared."

The CBSE board had conducted the board examinations in two terms. The Class 12 overall pass percentage was 92.71 per cent, and for Class 10 was 94.40 per cent.

