Home >Education >News >CBSE class 10, 12 exam: Supreme Court dismisses plea for waiver of fees
CBSE class 10, 12 exam: Supreme Court dismisses plea for waiver of fees

1 min read . 11:57 AM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive examination fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents.

"How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government...Dismissed," the bench said.

The high court had asked the AAP government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat the PIL as a representation and take a decision "in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case" within three weeks.

