CBSE class 10, 12 exams: Topper answer sheets likely to be released online

CBSE has released the Term 2 admit card for class 10, 12 students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly planning to upload online the answer sheets of the toppers of classes 10 and 12 after the result of the Term 1 examination 2022 is released. 

When uploaded, the answer sheets will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and can be used as a sample paper for the next batch.

The board is also likely to release a notification in this regard. 

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the Term 2 admit card for class 10, 12 students. 

As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha portal, the admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in. Students can also download the CBSE admit cards by using the school affiliation number.

The CBSE Term 2 exam will be held in offline mode from 26 April. 

How to download:

  • Visit the official website of the CBSE board--cbse.gov.in
  • Click on e-Pareeksha tab and then click on, the 'Admit Card/ Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option
  • Enter your user id, password, and security pin to log in
  • The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take a printout

The Term 2 exams will be held on the 50% reduced syllabus. The paper will comprise objective as well as subjective questions. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

The CBSE class 10 Term 1 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December.

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE Term 1 examination were held objectively, that is the question paper had Multiple Choice Question (MCQ).