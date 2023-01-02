CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams begin today, Check details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams begin today, Check details here1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
Candidates can check the details schedule of practical exams, project, and internal assessments on the official website of CBSE---www.cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct practical examinations and internal assessments for class 10 and 12 from today, January 2. The board announced that practical exams will conclude on January 14.
CBSE has also directed schools to upload students' marks and grades between January 2 and 14. It also stated that if a student is absent in the practical exam for the 2022-23 session, he/she will be marked ‘absent’ in the system. However, if the practical exam is scheduled at different time due to student's absence on the exam day, then he/she will be marked ‘rescheduled’.
In an official notification, the Board said, “The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of the respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board."
The Board has already released the date sheet for the board examination to be held in 2023 for classes 10 and 12. According to the date sheet, the examinations will commence from 15 February for both Class 10 and 12.
CBSE has prepared the date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates in consideration.
As per the schedule, the Class 10 or Secondary exam will begin on 15 February and continue till 21 March 2023, while Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will commence on 15 February and conclude on 5 April 2023.
The examination for Class 10 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. Students of Class 10,12 will be given 15 minutes reading time to read the question papers before they start the exam.
