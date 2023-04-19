CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023: Know date, where to check

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023: Know date, where to check1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
- The CBSE Class 10 final exams were held for 76 and Class 12 final exams were held for 115 subjects
The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the result of Class 10 and Class 12 exams on its official website soon. The CBSE results will be declared on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresuts.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will also be available DigiLocker and other websites.
This year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams started on 14 February. CBSE Class 10 exams ended on 21 March and Class 12 exams ended on 5 April.
The CBSE Class 10 final exams were held for 76 and Class 12 final exams were held for 115 subjects.
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
Other sites:
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
The CBSE results 2023 can also be checked via apps such as DigiLocker and UMANG.
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app/website
Step 2: Sign in or create your account
Step 3: On the homepage, go to the CBSE result link
Step: Provide the required information and check scores
Students are required following details--Roll number, school number and admit card.
A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in board exams.
The CBSE Class 10 final exams were held for 76 and the Class 12 final exams were held for 115 subjects.
Name, personal details and school details
Subject wise marks/grades in term 1, term 2
Final result, pass/fail status
CBSE Board Result Date have not been disclosed by the Board yet. But as per past trends, the CBSE Board Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 is expected to release in May 2023. Official confirmation is awaited.
