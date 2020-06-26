CBSE class 10, 12 results: How students will be assessed

The Supreme Court today permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining board examinations due to covid-19 pandemic and gave the go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July.

Here are the main points have been elucidated in the notification:

Here are the main points have been elucidated in the notification:

For the students of both classes-10 and 12, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students of class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects, their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment.

These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Result of these students will also be declared along with other students.

Results will be declared by 15 July .

For candidates in class 10, no further examination will be conducted and the results declared by the CBSE will be treated as final . The Court observed that CBSE may even decide in future not to hold the optional exams for Class XII board CBSE board.