The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a 'roll number finder' for students of classes 10 and 12 to be able to check their results.

"Since the exams were not conducted for both the classes, the admit cards were not released by the board. Now, the board is in the process of declaring the result," CBSE said on Wednesday.

The students' admit cards mention their roll number for board exams, which is needed to log into the result portal and check marks.

How to find out roll numbers:

Go to cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’

You will be redirected to a new page

Select the class -- class 10 or class 12

Enter your name, name of mother and father and your date of birth

Click on the search button

Your roll number will appear on the screen

The students are required to keep their roll numbers handy.

When the results are declared, they will be able to check the same on at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Calculation of class 10,12 marks sans exams

CBSE has announced that for class 10, the authorities will include 40% marks from pre-board examinations, 30% marks from half-yearly or mid-term examinations, 20% from an internal assessment carried out by schools and 10% from periodic or unit tests.

For class 12, it has said that about 40% of the marks will be based on the pre-board examinations or unit tests, while class 10 and 11 will each amount to 30% of the marks.

The board will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of class 10, 11 and 12 examinations, respectively.

Further, the marks for practical exams or internal assessment will be on an actual basis, meaning that uploaded by the school on the CBSE website.

Marks from the best three subjects out of five would be considered for both class 10 and class 12 students.

The results are likely to be declared before 31 July.

CBSE, ICSE Board exam cancellation

The Centre on 1 June cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.









