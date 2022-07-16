Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday has said that CBSE results will come on time. The Minister who was in Kanpur said," There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

