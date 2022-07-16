The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed that the Class 10 and 12 results will be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday has said that CBSE results will come on time. The Minister who was in Kanpur said," There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."
Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed that the Class 10 and 12 results will be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule.
A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."
In comparison to the last two years, CBSE, this year going to declare results early despite COVID 19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days, the official stated.
Students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result, an official said.
He further said that the CBSE is in touch with the responsible organisations for the admissions.