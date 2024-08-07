CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared. How to apply

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam 2024. Those students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within the given schedule.
As per the schedule, Class 12 students can apply for marks verification till August 7 (11.59 pm), while the Class 10 marks verification window will open from August 9 to August 10 (11.59 pm). Candidates will have to pay ₹500 per subject to avail the facility.
The circular further stressed that “all these activities are time-bound and can be availed only online". Students must note that only a single application for each step per candidate will be accepted in the online process.
Verification of marks: August 9 to August 10, 2024 (Saturday) upto 11.59 pm— ₹500 per subject
Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: August 16 (Friday) upto midnight 11.59 pm— ₹500 per answer-book
Revaluation of answers: August 20 (Tuesday) upto midnight 11.59 pm— ₹100 per question
Verification of marks: August 6 to August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) upto 11.59 pm- ₹500 per subject
Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: August 13 (Tuesday) upto 11.59 pm ₹700 per answer-book
Revaluation of answers: August 17 (Saturday) upto 11.59 pm- ₹100 per question
The board further said that a score decrease even by one mark will affect the results. In case of a change in scores, students will have to surrender the mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12, and new ones will be issued.
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess