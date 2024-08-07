CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared. How to apply

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam 2024. Those students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within the given schedule.

As per the schedule, Class 12 students can apply for marks verification till August 7 (11.59 pm), while the Class 10 marks verification window will open from August 9 to August 10 (11.59 pm). Candidates will have to pay ₹500 per subject to avail the facility.

The circular further stressed that “all these activities are time-bound and can be availed only online". Students must note that only a single application for each step per candidate will be accepted in the online process.

CBSE Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule of Class 10 Verification of marks: August 9 to August 10, 2024 (Saturday) upto 11.59 pm— ₹500 per subject

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: August 16 (Friday) upto midnight 11.59 pm— ₹500 per answer-book

Revaluation of answers: August 20 (Tuesday) upto midnight 11.59 pm— ₹100 per question

CBSE Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule of Class 12 Verification of marks: August 6 to August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) upto 11.59 pm- ₹500 per subject

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: August 13 (Tuesday) upto 11.59 pm ₹700 per answer-book

Revaluation of answers: August 17 (Saturday) upto 11.59 pm- ₹100 per question

The board further said that a score decrease even by one mark will affect the results. In case of a change in scores, students will have to surrender the mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12, and new ones will be issued.