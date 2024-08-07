Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared. How to apply

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared. How to apply

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: The CBSE has released the schedule for marks verification and re-valuation of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam 2024. Students can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within the given schedule

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared. How to apply

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam 2024. Those students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within the given schedule.

As per the schedule, Class 12 students can apply for marks verification till August 7 (11.59 pm), while the Class 10 marks verification window will open from August 9 to August 10 (11.59 pm). Candidates will have to pay 500 per subject to avail the facility.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The circular further stressed that “all these activities are time-bound and can be availed only online". Students must note that only a single application for each step per candidate will be accepted in the online process.

CBSE Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule of Class 10

Verification of marks: August 9 to August 10, 2024 (Saturday) upto 11.59 pm— 500 per subject

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: August 16 (Friday) upto midnight 11.59 pm— 500 per answer-book

Revaluation of answers: August 20 (Tuesday) upto midnight 11.59 pm— 100 per question

CBSE Supplementary Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule of Class 12

Verification of marks: August 6 to August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) upto 11.59 pm- 500 per subject

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: August 13 (Tuesday) upto 11.59 pm 700 per answer-book

Revaluation of answers: August 17 (Saturday) upto 11.59 pm- 100 per question

The board further said that a score decrease even by one mark will affect the results. In case of a change in scores, students will have to surrender the mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12, and new ones will be issued.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply for revaluation

  • Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in
  • Click the application link of Supplementary Results 2024revaluation available on the home page
  • Log in using your credentials: Roll Number, School Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN
  • Fill in the application form
  • Complete your registration with a fee payment
  • Download the Application form and payment confirmation slip for future reference

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.