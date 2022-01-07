The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has notified all schools that it will not tolerate any irregularities in Class 10 and 12 board exams. The board said that if a school makes any miscalculation while marking their students will have to pay up to ₹50,000, or, their recognition would be scrapped.

The CBSE announcement has come ahead of Class 10 and 12 results. The CBSE has started investigating the marks of their Term 1 board exams. All the home centres are being investigated thoroughly where the evaluation work was done after the examination. The board will examine the OMR copy of the Term 1 paper and verify whether every student has been marked in accordance with the marking scheme or not.

CBSE has collated the marks of internal assessments from the respective schools to make the result for the CBSE Term 1 Exam. Students who did not appear for the Term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations would be marked as absent and the final result will be made out based on internal marks submitted by the schools.

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided not to fail or pass any students of classes 10 and 12. The students would only get the final merit after the CBSE Term 2 Exam happened. The merit list of students will include the Term 1 marks, Term 2 marks, and the internal marks also.

CBSE has planned to conduct the Term 2 Exams descriptively in March or April. CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Exams will be conducted from 50% of the syllabus.

It the mandatory for the students to appear for both the CBSE Term examinations. There will be no average marks given to the students if they fail to appear for any of the term examinations.

