The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to conduct the term-1 board exam for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode in November-December, reported news agency PTI on Thursday.

The exams will be objective-type of 90-minute durations each. They will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season.

The board had earlier in July announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 that included bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus.

To avoid loss of learning, the board has divided the subjects into two groups – minor and major.

CBSE is offering 114 subjects for class 12 students and 75 subjects in class 10. If it conducts exams for all subjects of class 10 and class 12 at one go, it will take 40-45 days to complete.

"As major subjects are offered by all the affiliated schools, exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheet as done earlier," the circular read.

“Regarding minor subjects, CBSE will make group of schools offering these subjects, thus more than one paper would be conducted by CBSE in these schools on a day," it added.

CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that after the term-1 exam, no student will be given a “pass" or “compartment" result.

"The results of term-1 exam will be declared in the form of marks scored. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examination," he said.

"Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50% of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations," he added.

Bhardwaj further said the second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid situation in the country.

