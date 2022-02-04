After the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced the date when ICSE and ISC results will be declared, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 students are waiting with bated breath for an indication regarding when can they expect to get their marks as well.

According to some reports, CBSE is likely to announce the results soon. However, there has been no official comment on the issue by the board yet. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma was recently quoted as saying that the update on results will be made ‘soon’. There have also been speculations that the results will come out this week.

Until an official announcement, students can keep checking the official website of CBSE for updates on results as well as their Term 2 exam.

Whenever the results are declared, they can be checked through the CBSE's website cbse.gov.in, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.

The board has decided that this time, results will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as “pass" or “fail". The final results for both the classes will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

The marks would also be moderated after the Term 2 exams.

Why is CBSE using moderation policy?

As per the official website, the policy will be used to compensate the candidates for the difficulties experienced in solving the question in a specified time due to misinterpretation/ambiguity of questions and errors.

Compensate the vagaries and to bring uniformity in the evaluation process.

Bring parity on account of the element of subjectivity involved in the evaluation process.

Level up the mean achievements in the set-wise performance of the candidates attributable to the difference in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers in the multiple sets scheme.

Maintain near parity of pass percentage of the candidates in the current year vis-a-vis preceding years, subject-wise and overall.

When will CISCE declare results?

The board on Friday announced that ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) 2021-22 Semester 1 results will be declared on 7 February.

How will CBSE students check results when it is declared?

Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page.

Enter your credentials.

Click on login and your CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the marks card.

What details will be required to check the results?

Roll Number

Name of a Student

Subject Code

Father’s Name

School Name

Mother’s Name

Marks obtained

The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December.

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.