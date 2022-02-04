This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to some reports, CBSE is likely to announce the results soon. However, there has been no official comment on the issue by the board yet. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma was recently quoted as saying that the update on results will be made ‘soon’. There have also been speculations that the results will come out this week.
Until an official announcement, students can keep checking the official website of CBSE for updates on results as well as their Term 2 exam.
Whenever the results are declared, they can be checked through the CBSE's website cbse.gov.in, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.
The board has decided that this time, results will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as “pass" or “fail". The final results for both the classes will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.
The marks would also be moderated after the Term 2 exams.
Why is CBSE using moderation policy?
As per the official website, the policy will be used to compensate the candidates for the difficulties experienced in solving the question in a specified time due to misinterpretation/ambiguity of questions and errors.
Compensate the vagaries and to bring uniformity in the evaluation process.
Bring parity on account of the element of subjectivity involved in the evaluation process.
Level up the mean achievements in the set-wise performance of the candidates attributable to the difference in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers in the multiple sets scheme.
Maintain near parity of pass percentage of the candidates in the current year vis-a-vis preceding years, subject-wise and overall.