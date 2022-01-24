CBSE Class 10,12 Term 1 results likely to be announced today; Check details here

The CBSE had conducted the Term 1 Class 10 and 12 board exams during November and December last year. The CBSE board has already clarified that they wouldn't declare any student pass or fail. They will only give marks secured by each student in their respective subjects. Students would get the final merit after the CBSE Term 2 exams get over. The final merit will include Term 1, Term 2 marks, and internal marks.

