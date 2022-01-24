CBSE Class 10,12 Term 1 results likely to be announced today; Check details here

CBSE Class 10,12 Term 1 results likely to be announced today; Check details here1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
CBSE Class 10,12 Term 1 results: Students are advised to keep checking the CBSE board's website (cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in )
The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) is likely to release Class 10 and Class 12 board exam Term 1 results on Monday. However, the CBSE board has not made any official announcement regarding the dates. Students are advised to keep checking the CBSE board's website (cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in ) for the Class 10 and 12 board exam Term 1 results.
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 results: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of the CBSE board (cbse.nic.in)
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "CBSE 10th Term-1 result 2022" or CBSE 12th result 2022"
Step 3: Now, add your credentials- name, roll numbers, other details
Step 4: Click on the download option and view your results.
Step 5: Save the downloaded results and take a printout for future reference.
Students can also check their Term 1 Class 10 and 12 exam results via mobile application. Students can view their CBSE board results via Digilocker or Unified Mobile Application For New-Age Governance(UMANG).
The CBSE had conducted the Term 1 Class 10 and 12 board exams during November and December last year. The CBSE board has already clarified that they wouldn't declare any student pass or fail. They will only give marks secured by each student in their respective subjects. Students would get the final merit after the CBSE Term 2 exams get over. The final merit will include Term 1, Term 2 marks, and internal marks.
The CBSE Term 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April this year. The duration of the second term exam would be of 2 hours and the question paper would be in a subjective format. The CBSE Term 2 exams will comprise only 50% of the reduced syllabus.
