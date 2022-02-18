Students of classes 10 and 12 who had appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 exam can expect their results this week.

“There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," a board official has been quoted as saying by reports.

Once declared, students will be able to access the results on cbse.gov.in and cisce.org. The other ways to obtain the scorecards include the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.

The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December.

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to check results on the official website?

Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page.

Enter your credentials.

Click on login and your CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the marks card.

Further, the board is also expected to announce the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 examination soon.

The marks card and eligibility certificates for CTET will be available on the official website of CBSE and DigiLocker. These mark sheets will be digitally signed and have legal validity as per the IT Act.

DigiLocker credentials will be provided by CBSE and sent to candidates through their registered mobile number once the result is declared.

Candidates who clear the CTET 2021 exam will become eligible to teach in schools all across the country. The CTET certificate is now valid for a lifetime, as compared to seven years before.

The CBSE had conducted the examination from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022, throughout the country. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the CTET December 2021 exam and are waiting anxiously for their results.

The answer key was released by the Board on 1 February 2022. The answer key objection link was activated till 4 February 2022.

CBSE has declared that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the CBSE CTET result.

To check results on the official website:

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

