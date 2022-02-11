The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced that it will conduct the Term-2 board exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from 26 April.

“The board, after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, has decided to conduct Term 2 examinations offline," said CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

While a detailed datasheet for the exams is yet to be out, the board also said that it will follow the subjective pattern that was released with the sample question papers for the exams.

Sample papers were released last month on the CBSE academic website.

In view of this, here are some subject-wise guidelines and suggestions that students may follow:

For the class 10 science and social science paper, attempt the answer by following the inverted pyramid rule. Try to keep the points in an orderly fashion, with the most important points at first.

If the question asks you to distinguish between two things, write the answer in a column-wise format.

For a question carrying two marks, please write four points at least with examples. For a five-mark question, you are expected to write around five points. Do not forget to summarize in the last sentence.

Use a sharp pencil, draw neat diagrams and label them. Follow this practice for the questions that are at least five marks or more.

In social science, when you are attempting the map work – do not forget to put the question serial number on the top left corner of the map and circle it.

While navigating through the question, you should first jot down all the given information in order as it appears. The format for a Maths answers can be – given, to find, formulae, proof format and answer in units.

Always draw a margin on the left side of the answer sheet, keeping in mind the supplementary sheets. In the Maths board exam, also draw a margin on the right-hand side of the answer sheet for rough work.

If there is graph paper, mark and label the axis. Ensure you write the question number and the scale on the graph paper. Try to keep graph paper in the middle of the answer sheet or preferably next to the question.

For the class 12 English exam, always read the questions carefully before navigating to the passage. Always keep in mind the word limits for letters or essays.

Skip extra information. For example, if you are asked to write the advantages about something, stick to the advantages. Don’t write disadvantages.

The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December.

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE Term 1 examination were held objectively, that is the question paper had Multiple Choice Question (MCQ).

With inputs from agencies.

