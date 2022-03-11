The datesheets of the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 have been released on Friday.

CBSE will conduct term 2 board exams for Classes 10 and Class 12 from 26 April. This time the exam timings will be from 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts, the board said.

The exams will be held offline for both objective and subjective type questions.

More details available on the official website – cbse.gov.in – the CBSE informed.

Meanwhile, the CBSE term 1 results 2021 for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be declared soon.

As per reports, the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by today, and Class 10 results will be announced after that.

"The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," an official stated.

The students can check the class 10 and 12 term 1 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, they can also download scorecard from DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

