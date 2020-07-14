The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to declare the results of lass 10 students on Wednesday. The students can access their results on official websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Around 18 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE class 10 examinations this year. Students can also check their class 10 examination results via mobile applications like DigiLocker and Umang or through inactive voice response system.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to declare the results of lass 10 students on Wednesday. The students can access their results on official websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Around 18 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE class 10 examinations this year. Students can also check their class 10 examination results via mobile applications like DigiLocker and Umang or through inactive voice response system.

The class 10 CBSE examinations were disrupted due to coronavirus pandemic in the country. The board earlier decided to conduct the pending examinations in July but they got cancelled following the spike in COVID-19 cases. So, the CBSE board announced an alternative assessment scheme to declare the results.

The class 10 CBSE examinations were disrupted due to coronavirus pandemic in the country. The board earlier decided to conduct the pending examinations in July but they got cancelled following the spike in COVID-19 cases. So, the CBSE board announced an alternative assessment scheme to declare the results.

Here is all you need to know about new assessment system

1) Those who have completed all their examinations, the result will be declared on their performance in the tests.

2) For students, who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three subjects will be awarded for the subjects whose examinations have not conducted.

3) Those who have written only three papers of class 10 CBSE 2020 examinations, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

3) For the students, especially in Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects, the results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment.

4) Students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so, according to ANI reports.

"This option will be open for the student who have not taken exams for all the subjects, said human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. However it is entirely up to the board whether they want to conduct an optional examinations or not.