Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday announced the dates for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations for 2021. CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations will be starting from 4 May. The examinations will be concluded by 10 June, said education minister. The results for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations will be declared by 15 July.

"As the situation due to COVID-19 pandemic being faced by the students/teachers and schools is unprecendented, CBSE in order to ensure a conducive environment to the students for the exams and based on the feedback and consultations with diverse stakeholders has decided the following," the official statement read.

"The schools will be allowed to conduct the practical/project/internal assessment of class X and class XII from 1 March, 2021 to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class," the guidelines stated.

CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted offline. The syllabus has also been reduced in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. To reduce the spread of the virus, the schools have been shut in India since March.

Over 1.2 million students appeared for class 12 boards while over 1.8 million appeared for class 10 board examinations conducted by the CBSE in 2020.

In the view of coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education earlie reschuled the class 10 and 12 board examinations dates for 2021. West Bengal secondary education board exams will start from 1 June. The higher secondary education board exams will be held from 15 June.