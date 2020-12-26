CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations dates for 2021 to be announced next week

CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations dates for 2021 will be announced on 31 December, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishan' said on Saturday. "Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for # CBSE board exams in 2021 . Stay tuned," education minister wrote on social media platform Twitter. The dates will be announced on 31 December at 6 pm, Pokhriyal added.

Usually, the practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin every year in February and conclude in March. Pokhriyal had earlier ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. "Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February next year. CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 examinations. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations with stakeholders," Nishank said earlier.

“Cancelling exams and promoting students without exam will put a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education level in future as they would be termed as COVID-era students. We do not want that for our students," he mentioned.

CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted offline as ‘we need a laptop and stable internet and electricity for each student which is a challenge,’ the education minister earlier said. The board exams will be conducted on a reduced syllabus. There will also be 33% internal choices in the exam, said Pokhiryal.

“As per the latest information from the board, the examination dates will be announced soon, and students’ own schools will not be their examination centres," Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern School, Shalimar Bagh told PTI. "Also, the examinations will be conducted in the same manner as they always have been without any further reduction in syllabus," Kapur added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via