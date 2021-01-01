Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31 announced the dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations dates for class 10 and class 12. In the view of coronavirus oubreak in the country, the education ministry decided to postponed the board examinations. "As the situation due to COVID-19 pandemic being faced by the students/teachers and schools is unprecendented, CBSE in order to ensure a conducive environment to the students for the exams and based on the feedback and consultations with diverse stakeholders has decided the following," the official statement read.

Now, CBSE board examinations for class 10 and class 12 will commence from 4 May and continue till 10 June, 2021. The schools were allowed to conduct practical examinations for students of class 10 and 12 from 1 March. They could continue the practical projects or internal assessments till the beginning of the theory papers, the union ministry said in a statement.

The board examinations will be held in the pen-and-paper mode as ‘we need a laptop and stable internet and electricity for each student which is a challenge,’ Union education minister earlier stated. The datesheets for class 10 and 12 board examinations, 2021 will be released soon, the CBSE said in a statement. The detailed schedule of practical projects and theory examinations will also be mentioned in the datesheet.

The board examinations will be conducted on a reduced syllabus. There will also be 33% internal choices in the exam, Pokhiryal earlier said. The results for the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations will be declared by 15 July, 2021.

"CBSE will inform all the stakeholders about information related to examinations from time to time," the board said in a statement. "Information will be made available on CBSE website. Information available on any other platform including social media should not be treated as correct, if not available on Board's website," it further added.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from 15 October. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

