CBSE Board Results 2023 LIVE: Class 10 and 12 exams expected to be announced soon

CBSE Class 10 and 12 result is expected to be announced soon

CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023: Students who appeared in the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams in 2023 are advised to keep their admit cards and other details handy to check their results, which is expected to be announced soon

CBSE Board exam 2023 Live updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce results for class 10 and class 12th on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. in May. Students will also be able to access their results on DigiLocker and various other platforms

How to check CBSE board results?

To check results on mobile, students can use DigiLocker and UMANG application to check their results. To check result online, students can visit CBSE's official website- results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE to announce class 10 and class 12 results in May

There has been no official confirmation by the CBSE on the actual date of result announcement. However, the results are expected to be out in May beginning or in the middle of the month

