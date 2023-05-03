CBSE Board exam 2023 Live updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce results for class 10 and class 12th on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. in May. Students will also be able to access their results on DigiLocker and various other platforms
To check results on mobile, students can use DigiLocker and UMANG application to check their results. To check result online, students can visit CBSE's official website- results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
There has been no official confirmation by the CBSE on the actual date of result announcement. However, the results are expected to be out in May beginning or in the middle of the month
