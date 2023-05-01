CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023: Check latest updates on board exams

CBSE Board exam 2023 Live updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the class and class 12 board exams 2023 results on the official websites of CBSE--results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The reuslts will also be available on DigiLocker and other platforms.
CBSE results: Documents required to check marks
The list of documents required to check marks are:
-Knowing board exam roll number
-Admit card
-School number
-Date of Birth
CBSE results on DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on DigiLocker. One can check CBSE board results by visiting the link--digilocker.gov.in.
Marksheet and passing certificates will also be available here.
CBSE exams in 2023
This year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were started on 14 February.
CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on 21 March while Class 12 ended on 5 April.
CBSE results 2023: How to check online
Step 1: Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Now, open the Class 10 or Class 12 result page.
Step 3: Enter the asked information and login.
Step 4: Download your result.
