Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023: Check latest updates on board exams

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:47 PM IST Livemint
CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results 2023 to be announced soon

CBSE board results 2023: Students can check the results on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board exam 2023 Live updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the class and class 12 board exams 2023 results on the official websites of CBSE--results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The reuslts will also be available on DigiLocker and other platforms.

01 May 2023, 12:47 PM IST CBSE results: Documents required to check marks

The list of documents required to check marks are:

-Knowing board exam roll number

-Admit card

-School number

-Date of Birth

01 May 2023, 12:46 PM IST CBSE results on DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on DigiLocker. One can check CBSE board results by visiting the link--digilocker.gov.in.

Marksheet and passing certificates will also be available here.

01 May 2023, 12:33 PM IST CBSE exams in 2023

This year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were started on 14 February.

CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on 21 March while Class 12 ended on 5 April.

01 May 2023, 12:20 PM IST CBSE results 2023: How to check online

Step 1: Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, open the Class 10 or Class 12 result page.

Step 3: Enter the asked information and login.

Step 4: Download your result.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.