The central board of secondary education (CBSE) class 10 board exam has been suspended for the year, the union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said Tuesday days after asserting that it will be conducted along with Class 12 board exams once the situation improves.

“No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams," HRD minister tweeted in the evening.

The ministry also did not clarify immediately how students will be passed – whether it’s based on internal school performance or marks will be given on an average of scored in other papers. The exemption for northeast Delhi students was made because their exams had got impacted due to the anti-CAA protest much before the covid-19 lockdown.

The announcement comes after a webinar where the minister spoke to tom students from various parts of India. After the webinar, the HRD minister had said that his ministry will announce dates for CBSE 12th Board examination in next two days.

While 76 papers of CBSE class 10 and Class 12 board exams were held up mid-way due to covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the HRD ministry after a meeting with state education ministers had maintained that 29 core papers exams will be conducted once the situation improves and lockdown is lifted.

On Tuesday the ministry announced that “exams for 10th class are over for the entire country". However, it did not clarify whether it applies to all school boards run by states or just CBSE that functions under the HRD ministry.

