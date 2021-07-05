CBSE Class 10 Board Exams marking scheme: Delhi HC allows early hearing of plea

The bench had sought directions to the respondents CBSE and others for the modification of impugned policy for the tabulation of marks for class X board exams 2021 based on an internal assessment conducted by the school dated May 1, 2021, by scrapping the policy of moderation of marks based on the assessment of marks of class X students of the current year with the previous year's performance of the school, district, state, etc. Alternately, to direct the respondent no1 to permit the marks to be uploaded by schools even though the skewness with the average from the reference years average is more than /-2 marks from the previous year's performance of the schools.