CBSE Class 10 board results 2020: List of websites, apps to check marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) will be announcing Class 10 board exam results on its official website. Around 18 lakh students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their results online by entering their roll number and school centre number and admit card ID. CBSE had on Monday announced the class 12th result 2020. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam

Check CBSE Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in.

1) Click on the official results website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in

2) Now, click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

Check CBSE Class 10 results on these websites

The students can access their board results through cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

Check CBSE Class 10 results through school

In addition to the arrangements made by CBSE to access results, complete results will be sent to all schools. Students can obtain their results from schools.

Schools can check their complete result from official e mails IDs created for each school CBSE this year.

CBSE Class 10th board results are also being pushed through Digilocker.

Check CBSE Class 10 results through SMS, mail?

Students are also being informed about their individual results through SMS and emails available with the Board. To get instant result simply type cbse10 blank and roll no and send on 7738299899.

Check CBSE Class 10 results through mobile apps

Students can also check their class 10 examination results via mobile applications like DigiLocker and UMANG app or through inactive voice response system.

UMANG App: Students can also view their results on the UMANG App which is available for android, iOS mmartphones.

Digilocker: CBSE will provide Class 10 digital academic documents (marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate) through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

