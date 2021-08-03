CBSE Class 10 board results: Trivandrum region, KVs are top performers

On 14 April, CBSE had said that Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam. For the results calculations, schools and CBSE assigned 10% mark to performance in unit tests, 30% to mid-term exams and 40% to pre-board exams. The rest 20% was for performance in practicals.