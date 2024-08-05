CBSE Class 10 compartment result likely to be declared today: How to check it at cbse.nic.in

  • CBSE Class 10 Compartment results are likely to be declared on August 5.

Livemint
Updated5 Aug 2024, 08:58 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 compartment results may be declared on August 5.
CBSE Class 10 compartment results may be declared on August 5.(HT_PRINT)

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 compartment results 2024 soon. Students who attempted the class 10 supplementary exams can access the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in, and on cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE has not yet announced the exact date and time for the results. Students who have attempted the compartment exams are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

 

Also Read | CBSE likely to have two board exams for Class 12 from….: Report

This year, the Class 10 compartment examinations took place from July 15 to July 22. The Class 10 compartment exams were held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Apart from the examination duration, candidates were given fifteen minutes to read the question papers, according to reports.

Check here the steps to download results:

Candidates can refer to the following steps below to check and download the results from the official website:

  1. Go to CBSE's official website at cbseresults.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on ‘CBSE Compartment Result 2024’ link.

3. Give in the login details, including the roll number, school number, Admit Card ID and security PIN

4. Click on the submit button.

The result will be shown on the screen. Check and download the result.

Students should take a printout and must keep the hard copy for future reference.

 

Also Read | CBSE Compartment Exam 2024: Admit card OUT at cbse.gov.in

The CBSE Class 10 results were released on May 13, 2024. To pass the CBSE board exam, a candidate must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The total pass percentage was 93.06 percent whereas Class 12 CBSE results witnessed 87.98 per cent pass percentage.

A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, around 22,38,827 students appeared and 20,95,467 students passed the exam.

 

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 topper Srijita Roy Chowdhury says she has ‘most supportive family’

Girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.75% and boys was 92.71%. According to CBSE data, 1,31,396 students had registered for the Class 12 CBSE supplementary exams, of which 1,27,473 students appeared in the exam and 37,957 passed.

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 08:58 AM IST
HomeEducationNewsCBSE Class 10 compartment result likely to be declared today: How to check it at cbse.nic.in

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue