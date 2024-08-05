CBSE Class 10 compartment result likely to be declared today: How to check it at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 compartment results 2024 soon. Students who attempted the class 10 supplementary exams can access the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in, and on cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE has not yet announced the exact date and time for the results. Students who have attempted the compartment exams are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

This year, the Class 10 compartment examinations took place from July 15 to July 22. The Class 10 compartment exams were held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Apart from the examination duration, candidates were given fifteen minutes to read the question papers, according to reports.

Check here the steps to download results: Candidates can refer to the following steps below to check and download the results from the official website:

Go to CBSE's official website at cbseresults.nic.in 2. On the home page, click on ‘CBSE Compartment Result 2024’ link.

3. Give in the login details, including the roll number, school number, Admit Card ID and security PIN

4. Click on the submit button.

The result will be shown on the screen. Check and download the result.

Students should take a printout and must keep the hard copy for future reference.

The CBSE Class 10 results were released on May 13, 2024. To pass the CBSE board exam, a candidate must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The total pass percentage was 93.06 percent whereas Class 12 CBSE results witnessed 87.98 per cent pass percentage.

A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, around 22,38,827 students appeared and 20,95,467 students passed the exam.