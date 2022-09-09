CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022 declared: How to check on cbse.gov.in1 min read . 03:34 PM IST
The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022 has been declared by the board on Friday and the same can be checked on the official site of CBSE, i.e. cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in. The exams for the same were held between 23 August and 29 August. Follow the simple steps to check the results.
Here is how to check thr CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022
Log in to the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in.
Click on results link available
With that, a new page will appear where the candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022 link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
In case, you are not satisfied with the performance in the compartment examination, you can apply for verification of marks that will start from the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result and will continue till the third day of declaration of result
