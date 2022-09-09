The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2022 has been declared by the board on Friday and the same can be checked on the official site of CBSE, i.e. cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in. The exams for the same were held between 23 August and 29 August. Follow the simple steps to check the results.

