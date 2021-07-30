After the declaration of class 12 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the marks of class 10 students may be announced next week.

"We will start working on class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," said CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The board has announced that for class 10, the authorities will include 40% marks from pre-board examinations, 30% marks from half-yearly or mid-term examinations, 20% from an internal assessment carried out by schools and 10% from periodic or unit tests.

Students who are unhappy with the results will be allowed to take the physical exams when the situation is conducive.

It was earlier expected that the results for class 10 would be announced by mid-July.

In a circular dated 18 May, the CBSE had told all its schools to submit class 10 students’ marks to CBSE by 30 June, and a similar deadline was given for “submission of internal assessment marks by 30 June."

Earlier, the tabulation of marks was supposed to end by 11 June, and results were supposed to be announced on 20 June.

On 14 April, the Centre had announced the cancellation of the class 10 board exam following a meeting conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with education ministry authorities amid the Covid-19 second wave.

Over 2.1 million students were slated to appear for CBSE’s class 10 board exams and around 1.4 million for CBSE class 12 board exams, official data showed.

How to find your roll number:

The CBSE has released a 'roll number finder' for students of classes 10 and 12 to be able to check their results.

Since the exams were cancelled this year, the admit card that mentions the roll numbers was not issued.

Go to cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’

You will be redirected to a new page

Select the class -- class 10 or class 12

Enter your name, name of mother and father and your date of birth

Click on the search button

Your roll number will appear on the screen

The students are required to keep their roll numbers handy.

When the results are declared, they will be able to check the same on at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

