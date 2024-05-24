CBSE Class 10 marks verification: Registration window at cbse.gov.in closes at 11.59 pm today. Here is how to apply
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window to verify marks for Class 10th students today, May 24, 2024. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks in the Class 10 Board results can register for marks verification of their answer sheets by 11.59 p.m. today at cbse.gov.in. In addition to the mark verification, students can apply for photocopies of answer sheets and re-evaluation.