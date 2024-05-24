The CBSE will close the registration window to verify marks for Class 10th students today, May 24, 2024. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks in the Class 10 Board results can register for marks verification of their answer sheets by 11.59 p.m. today at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window to verify marks for Class 10th students today, May 24, 2024. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks in the Class 10 Board results can register for marks verification of their answer sheets by 11.59 p.m. today at cbse.gov.in. In addition to the mark verification, students can apply for photocopies of answer sheets and re-evaluation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Although CBSE has taken a large number of possible steps in assessment and in the preparation of results, however, if students are still not satisfied with their evaluation/result, they are provided the facility for verification of marks, the facility to obtain the Photocopy of their evaluated answer books, and the re-evaluation of their answers," the CBSE board said while releasing the marks verification schedule.

"all these activities are time-bound and can be availed only online".

CBSE Class 10th Board Results 2024: Fee for marks verification Candidates must pay ₹500 per subject to avail of the mark’s verification facility.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Steps to apply for marks verification Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Click on the ‘verification process’ link, available on the homepage

A window will open; click the ‘Apply Online’ link

Then click on the ‘Class 10 Verification’ link.

Log in using your credentials: Roll Number, DOB, School Number, and Centre Number

Submit your request for the subject you want to verify

Complete your registration with a fee payment

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference. Students must note that a score decrease even by one mark will affect the results. In case of a change in scores, students will have to surrender the mark sheets, and new ones will be issued.

This academic year, the CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 13, spanning over 26 countries globally. According to the CBSE data, over 39 lakh students registered for the Class 10th board exams. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was recorded at 93.60%. The gender-wise pass percentage: the girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.75%, while the boy's pass percentage was 92.71%. The number of students placed in compartment category (full subjects) decreased from 134,774 (6.22%) in 2023 to 132,337 (5.91%) in 2024.

The supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from July 15.

