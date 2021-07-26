The exams for class 10 were cancelled by the CBSE in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The board has announced its alternative assessment policy for the class.

The schools were asked to submit class 10 marks by 20 July, the deadline for schools to compile class 12 marks was 25 July.

The official website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. The marksheets, certificates and migration certificateswill also be available on DigiLocker.

Here's how to check CBSE class 10 results from cbseresults.nic.in:

Click on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 link on the homepage.

Type the required login details.

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and click on the print button, if you want a printout.

Other websites for CBSE Class 10 result 2021:

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseacademic.nic.in

