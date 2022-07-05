The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result will be announced soon. As per reports, the board is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10 board result around mid-July. Students can check class 10the result 2022 on websites--cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The students can also download the results from CBSE's newly launched portal--Pariksha Sangam.

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 when?

CBSE Class 10th result 2022 is likely to be announced next week. The Class 10th result will be either on July 13, July 14, or July 15.

CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Passing criteria

The passing marks of Class 10th exam is minimum 33%. If a student secures less than passing marks then they can apply for reverification/ revaluation of their respective paper.

CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Previous years' pass percentage

2021: 99.04%

2020: 91.46%

2019: 91.10%

2018:86.7%

2017: 93.12%

CBSE term 2 Class 10th result: No fail

The CBSE board will not write pass, fail, or essential repeat. The final CBSE result 2022 will be published along with the term 2 exam result.

CBSE Class 10th result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE 10th result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: CBSE Class 1oth result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the Class 10 scorecard.

CBSE Class 10 result 2022: List of websites to check

Cbseresults.nic.in

Results.gov.in

CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022: Scorecard details

The following details will be mentioned on the CBSE term 2 scorecard

Candidate's name

School name

Roll number

Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks

Total marks secured and total maximum marks

CBSE Class 10th result: Number of students who appeared

Total candidates: 21,16,209

Male candidates: 12,21,195

Female candidates: 8,94,993

Total schools: 22,732