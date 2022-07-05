CBSE Class 10 result 2022 updates: Check date, important links, other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result will be announced soon. As per reports, the board is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10 board result around mid-July. Students can check class 10the result 2022 on websites--cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The students can also download the results from CBSE's newly launched portal--Pariksha Sangam.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}