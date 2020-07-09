A fake notification is being circulated on social media about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) result dates, the board has confirmed. The board has not announced the official dates yet. The notification mentioning that CBSE 10th result will be announced on July 11 and 12th result on July 13, is fake and not released by the board.

"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of class 12 and class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates," CBSE Board said today.

"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of class 12 and class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates," CBSE Board said today.

The board is likely to announce class 10 and class 12 board exams results 2020 based upon the assessment scheme by July 15. Nearly 18 lakh students have appeared in class 10 CBSE board examinations. Around 12 lakh students have taken the class 12 final examinations.

Last month, the CBSE Board had cancelled the examinations of 10th and 12th classes scheduled between July 1 and 15 in the light of coronavirus pandemic. The board had earlier mentioned that assessment scheme based results will be declared by the middle of July, so that the candidates "can apply and seek admissions in higher education institutions in India and abroad, based thereon".

The CBSE board results will be declared based on the examinations the students have already given. "CBSE will conduct an optional examination for class XII students in the subjects the examination for which were scheduled to be conducted from 1st July to 15th, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive," Union human resources development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

"Candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performances if they wish so," he added.

The CBSE had started the evaluation process of already conducted papers on May 10. The answer sheets were moved from 3,000 designated schools to the residences of qualified evaluators who checked them from their homes.

"Our first priority to save the lives of children and then the education. I would like to wish a bright future for the students. Utilize this time in a good way and feel no pressure," Pokhriyal said.

