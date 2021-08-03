The number of Delhi government schools with a 100% pass percentage of class 10 students is over five times more than last year, according to data by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

While over 180 students from the government schools scored above 95% in the results declared on Tuesday, a total of 750 schools recorded a perfect 100 pass percentage. In 2020, the figure was at 147.

The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools stood at 97.52%, over 11% higher than last year's 82.61%.

"Today, class 10 results have been declared. Our 186 students have scored above 95% marks. Delhi government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 97.52%. Congratulations to students, their parents and Team Education," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Out of 2.30 lakh candidates from the government schools in Delhi, 5,419 have been placed under the compartment while 300 have been put under the essential repeat category.

"I feel proud of our result in CBSE class 10. It is due to CM Arvind Kejriwal's governance model that our government schools are setting an example in the country," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The CBSE recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04% in this year's class 10 results with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35%.

The pass percentage increased by over seven percentage points against last year's 91.46%. The overall pass percentage in Delhi region stood at 98.07%.

Over 16,000 await results

More than 16,000 class 10 students will have to wait longer for the result as their marks tabulation is still under process, said the CBSE.

The CBSE has not yet given any timeline for the announcement of these results.

"Either the data regarding marks of certain subjects was not available for these students or there were some calculation errors by the schools which were rejected by the portal for preparation of results," a senior board official said.

"The schools have been asked to resend their marks and their result be announced soon," he added.

The CBSE, last week, also held back the results of nearly 65,000 class 12 students.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19 and the results have been prepared on basis of an alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE.

