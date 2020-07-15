The results of over 18 lakh students who registered to appear for the Class 10th board exams is out. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed the declaration of CBSE 10th Result 2020 . He also sent out a congratulatory message to all the students. This year the passing percentage was recorded at 91.46%. There has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year. Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in . Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks.

Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 10 exam. While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively.

Trivandrum region recorded highest pass percentage. Class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases. For subjects for which exams could not be conducted, the board has announced the results on basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

CBSE on Monday had declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020. As per CBSE, with 88.78 per cent pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40 per cent.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via