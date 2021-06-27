The plea stated that the petitioner, conceding the responsibility of being extra cautious, "was expecting the government shall consider the illegality, up to the level of absurdity, where CBSE instead of evaluating students, has been evaluating the school, in such a manner where most deprived groups of society are at further disadvantageous conditions and policy not only discriminates children from socially and economically but the grievance mechanism is such that the CBSE has left them on the mercy of school."