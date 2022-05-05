Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE class 10 Term 2 Maths paper analysis: Students say exam 'easy but lengthy'

CBSE class 10 Term 2 Maths paper analysis: Students say exam ‘easy but lengthy’

The Maths paper contained three sections – A, B and C, consisting of 14 questions
2 min read . 02:35 PM IST Livemint

The CBSE Term 2 exams began on 26 April in compliance with all Covid-19 safety protocols. The Term 1 class 10 board exams started on 30 November last year and went on till 11 December

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday conducted the Term 2 mathematics exam (standard and basic) for class 10 students. 

The exam was for 40 marks and was held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. 

The students who appeared for it deemed the paper to be “easy but lengthy".

“Today's Mathematics paper was quite easy, but a little lengthy. A few questions were really time-consuming as we had to write step-by-step answers. All the questions were as per the syllabus only and were on the expected lines," Hindustan Times quoted a student as saying. 

Some of the teachers had similar views of the paper as well. 

"The ‘Basic Mathematics" section was straight as per NCERT pattern and students did not find it tough. As for the “Standard Mathematics" part, the questions were of above-average toughness as it should be for students wishing to pursue Mathematics in higher classes later on. Any student who had worked upon his concepts would have done well in it," said Devesh Singh, teacher from Prayagraj. 

The paper contained three sections – A, B and C, consisting of 14 questions. Section A comprised six questions of two marks each, Section B comprised four questions of three marks each and Section C comprised four questions of four marks each.

The passing mark for the exam is 13. 

The answer key for it is expected to be made available by the board after the end of all the exams. 

The CBSE Term 2 exams began on 26 April in compliance with all Covid-19 safety protocols. The Term 1 class 10 board exams started on 30 November last year and went on till 11 December.

For the coming academic year, the board has decided to revert to its previous practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year.

 