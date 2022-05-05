CBSE class 10 Term 2 Maths paper analysis: Students say exam ‘easy but lengthy’

"The ‘Basic Mathematics" section was straight as per NCERT pattern and students did not find it tough. As for the “Standard Mathematics" part, the questions were of above-average toughness as it should be for students wishing to pursue Mathematics in higher classes later on. Any student who had worked upon his concepts would have done well in it," said Devesh Singh, teacher from Prayagraj.

