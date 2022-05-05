CBSE class 10 Term 2 Maths paper analysis: Students say exam ‘easy but lengthy’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The students who appeared for it deemed the paper to be “easy but lengthy".
“Today's Mathematics paper was quite easy, but a little lengthy. A few questions were really time-consuming as we had to write step-by-step answers. All the questions were as per the syllabus only and were on the expected lines," Hindustan Times quoted a student as saying.
Some of the teachers had similar views of the paper as well.
"The ‘Basic Mathematics" section was straight as per NCERT pattern and students did not find it tough. As for the “Standard Mathematics" part, the questions were of above-average toughness as it should be for students wishing to pursue Mathematics in higher classes later on. Any student who had worked upon his concepts would have done well in it," said Devesh Singh, teacher from Prayagraj.
The paper contained three sections – A, B and C, consisting of 14 questions. Section A comprised six questions of two marks each, Section B comprised four questions of three marks each and Section C comprised four questions of four marks each.