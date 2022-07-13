Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 10th, 12th result LIVE updates: List of websites, apps to check scores

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 Board Exam results 2022
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:08 AM ISTLivemint

  • The CBSE Class 10th board exams were held from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.
  • CBSE's cbse.nic.in willl declare the final results on the website

CBSE board results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10th and 12 board results soon. The CBSE board had said that the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 board will be between July 13 and July 15. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a close check on CBSE's official website-cbse.nic.in. These will be the Term 2 examination results that CBSE will be announcing this week. CBSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams for the 2022 batch in April and May this year. The CBSE Class 10th board exams were held from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

13 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM IST CBSE Class 10th and 12 board result: How to check via SMS

  • To get the CBSE Class 10 or 12th board results on your registered mobile number, students need to type:
  • CBSE 10th/12th roll number
  • Send it to 7738299899
  • The CBSE result 2022 will be sent to your inbox

13 Jul 2022, 09:45 AM IST CBSE Term 2 Class 10th and 12th result: How to check via the UMANG app

Step 1: Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Sign in using login credentials such as a regsitered mobile number

Step 3: Click on 'All services'

Step 4: Click on the 'CBSE' option

Step 5: Click on Class 10 or 12th result

Step 6: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 7: Your Class 10th Term 2 result or Class 12th Term 2 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the mark sheet and take a printout

13 Jul 2022, 09:34 AM IST CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board result: Here is how to check the result via Digilocker

Students can check their CBSE board results via the Digilocker website/app.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Digi locker (digilocker.gov.in), or download the Digilocker app from Google Play.

Step 2: Log in through your registered mobile number

Step 3: Choose the CBSE option

Step 4: Select Class 10th result 2022 or Class 12th result 2022

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and other details

Step 5: The Class 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the mark sheet and keep it for future use

13 Jul 2022, 09:30 AM IST CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result: What to do if the CBSE's website does not respond?

After the announcement of the CBSE's board result, there are chances that the official website of CBSE might get temporarily down due to huge traffic inflow. In such a case, students can check their results via Digilocker or UMANG app.

13 Jul 2022, 09:30 AM IST How to check the CBSE board result from CBSE's website?

Follow these steps to check result on CBSE's website:

1. Visit the official website of CBSE, which is cbse.gov.in

2. Then, click on the 'result' tab

3. Clink on the links available: 'CBSE 10th Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2022'

4. Enter your credentials, such as roll number, and date of birth among others

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Candidates are advised to download the result and take a printed copy of the mark sheet for future use

13 Jul 2022, 09:21 AM IST CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result: List of websites to check score

Candidates can check CBSE board results 2022 on any of these websites:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • digilocker.gov.in.

13 Jul 2022, 09:20 AM IST CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2022: Where to check

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th board results will be declared on different platforms such as the CBSE board's official website, Digilocker app, SMS, Parikha Sangam, and other external websites.

