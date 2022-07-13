13 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM IST
CBSE Class 10th and 12 board result: How to check via SMS
- To get the CBSE Class 10 or 12th board results on your registered mobile number, students need to type:
- CBSE 10th/12th roll number
- Send it to 7738299899
- The CBSE result 2022 will be sent to your inbox
13 Jul 2022, 09:45 AM IST
CBSE Term 2 Class 10th and 12th result: How to check via the UMANG app
Step 1: Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store
Step 2: Sign in using login credentials such as a regsitered mobile number
Step 3: Click on 'All services'
Step 4: Click on the 'CBSE' option
Step 5: Click on Class 10 or 12th result
Step 6: Enter your roll number and other credentials
Step 7: Your Class 10th Term 2 result or Class 12th Term 2 will be displayed on the screen
Step 8: Download the mark sheet and take a printout
13 Jul 2022, 09:34 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board result: Here is how to check the result via Digilocker
Students can check their CBSE board results via the Digilocker website/app.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Digi locker (digilocker.gov.in), or download the Digilocker app from Google Play.
Step 2: Log in through your registered mobile number
Step 3: Choose the CBSE option
Step 4: Select Class 10th result 2022 or Class 12th result 2022
Step 4: Fill in your roll number and other details
Step 5: The Class 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the mark sheet and keep it for future use
13 Jul 2022, 09:30 AM IST
CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result: What to do if the CBSE's website does not respond?
After the announcement of the CBSE's board result, there are chances that the official website of CBSE might get temporarily down due to huge traffic inflow. In such a case, students can check their results via Digilocker or UMANG app.
13 Jul 2022, 09:30 AM IST
How to check the CBSE board result from CBSE's website?
Follow these steps to check result on CBSE's website:
1. Visit the official website of CBSE, which is cbse.gov.in
2. Then, click on the 'result' tab
3. Clink on the links available: 'CBSE 10th Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2022'
4. Enter your credentials, such as roll number, and date of birth among others
5. The result will be displayed on the screen
6. Candidates are advised to download the result and take a printed copy of the mark sheet for future use
13 Jul 2022, 09:21 AM IST
CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result: List of websites to check score
Candidates can check CBSE board results 2022 on any of these websites:
- cbse.gov.in
- results.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in.
13 Jul 2022, 09:20 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2022: Where to check
The CBSE Class 10th and 12th board results will be declared on different platforms such as the CBSE board's official website, Digilocker app, SMS, Parikha Sangam, and other external websites.