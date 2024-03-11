CBSE Class 10th Math Exam today: Last-minute tips before heading to exam center

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board exams for Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic) from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on Monday.
With more than 39 lakh students taking CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year, the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 13. For Mathematics (Basic), the paper carries a maximum of 80 marks, divided into various sections including MCQs, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Source-based questions. Students can access sample question papers on cbseacademic.nic.in.
Last Minute Math Exam Tips:
Organize Your Thoughts: Before writing answers, mentally structure them to avoid confusion or repetition. Clear and concise language is key.
Use Bullet Points: Unless it's an essay or literature-related question, utilize bullet points to present your answers. Highlight keywords and crucial points for clarity.
Use Effective Problem-Solving Strategies: Break down complex problems into smaller, manageable steps. Check your work as you go to catch any mistakes early on.
Visual Aids: Draw tables, diagrams, or flowcharts to illustrate answers effectively and save time. Visual aids can enhance understanding and make your answers stand out.
Time Management: Allocate at least 15 minutes at the end to review and revise your answers. Prioritize questions based on marks and complexity.
Review Marked Questions: Go back to questions you marked initially. Double-check calculations, and formulas, and ensure all questions are answered.
Check for Unanswered Questions: Ensure none of the questions are left unanswered. Verify calculations and formulas for accuracy.
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic Exam Breakdown:
Total marks: 80
Duration: 3 hours
Sections: A, B, C, D, and E
Section A: 20 MCQs (1 mark each)
Section B: 5 SA-I questions (2 marks each)
Section C: 6 SA-II questions (3 marks each)
Section D: 4 LA questions (5 marks each)
Section E: 3 units of assessment (4 marks each with sub-parts)
All questions are compulsory with internal choices in some.
Neat figures must be drawn where required. Use 22/7 as the Pi (π) value if not specified.
