CBSE Class 10th Math Exam today: Last-minute tips before heading to exam center

CBSE conducts Class 10 Math exams for Standard and Basic on Monday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Class 10 exams with over 39 lakh students will end on March 13.

With more than 39 lakh students taking CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year, the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 13.

With more than 39 lakh students taking CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year, the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 13. For Mathematics (Basic), the paper carries a maximum of 80 marks, divided into various sections including MCQs, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Source-based questions. Students can access sample question papers on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Last Minute Math Exam Tips: Organize Your Thoughts: Before writing answers, mentally structure them to avoid confusion or repetition. Clear and concise language is key.

Use Bullet Points: Unless it's an essay or literature-related question, utilize bullet points to present your answers. Highlight keywords and crucial points for clarity.

Use Effective Problem-Solving Strategies: Break down complex problems into smaller, manageable steps. Check your work as you go to catch any mistakes early on.

Visual Aids: Draw tables, diagrams, or flowcharts to illustrate answers effectively and save time. Visual aids can enhance understanding and make your answers stand out.

Time Management: Allocate at least 15 minutes at the end to review and revise your answers. Prioritize questions based on marks and complexity.

Review Marked Questions: Go back to questions you marked initially. Double-check calculations, and formulas, and ensure all questions are answered.

Check for Unanswered Questions: Ensure none of the questions are left unanswered. Verify calculations and formulas for accuracy.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic Exam Breakdown: Total marks: 80

Duration: 3 hours

Sections: A, B, C, D, and E

Section A: 20 MCQs (1 mark each)

Section B: 5 SA-I questions (2 marks each)

Section C: 6 SA-II questions (3 marks each)

Section D: 4 LA questions (5 marks each)

Section E: 3 units of assessment (4 marks each with sub-parts)

All questions are compulsory with internal choices in some.

Neat figures must be drawn where required. Use 22/7 as the Pi (π) value if not specified.

