CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Girls outperform boys, 94% students pass exam2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 03:04 PM IST
CBSE result 2022 for Class 10th was announced today, July 22 which showed that about 94 per cent of students have passed the board exams with girls outperforming boys yet again. In CBSE Class 10th result 2022, girls outshone boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.