CBSE result 2022 for Class 10th was announced today, July 22 which showed that about 94 per cent of students have passed the board exams with girls outperforming boys yet again. In CBSE Class 10th result 2022, girls outshone boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

The CBSE Class 10th result 2022 was announced on the official website of the board -- official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG app. Students will need to enter their roll number, school code, and admit card number to check their marks.

A total of 20,93,978 students appeared for the exam, out of those 19,76,668 (94.40%) passed.

CBSE CLASS 10TH RESULT 2022: HERE'S HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2022

Step 3: Enter your roll number to check CBSE result 2022 and other credentials, if required

Step 4: Submit and your result would be displayed on the screen

Students should also download and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference until they receive their mark sheets from their respective schools.

CBSE result 2022 for Class 12th was also declared today and girls outshone boys in the exam. The overall pass percentage, however, dipped from last year's 99.37 per cent to 92.71 per cent, officials said on Friday.

This is the first time that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced both Class 10th and 12th results on the same day.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) performed the best with 98.93 per cent students passing the exam followed by schools run by Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 pass percentage, Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04 per cent), government aided (94.81 per cent), government schools (93.38 per cent) and private schools (92.20 per cent).

(With agency inputs)