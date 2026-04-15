CBSE ditches toppers' list in Class 10 results 2026 to ‘avoid unhealthy competition’

There will be no merit list this time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said as it declared Class 10 results on Wednesday, April 15.

The CBSE stated that, as per the earlier decision of the Board to "avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE."

The statement also noted that the Board does not award first, second or third divisions to its students.

Top 0.1% will get a merit certificate However, it said that the Board will issue the merit certificate to the top 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

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"The Merit certificate will be made available in the Digi-Locker of the student concerned after second Board examinations," the CBSE said.

The CBSE did not release a toppers' list or a merit list but shared regions-wise details of Class 10 results.

Where to check Class 10 CBSE result 2026 The board declared Class 10 results on Wednesday, April 15 on its website, UMANG app and Digilocker app. At the Class X level, CBSE offers 84 subjects, the highest number among any national or international board. Examinations are conducted worldwide at Indian Standard Time, ensuring uniformity and fairness.

The students can access their results through the following website:-

https://www.cbse.gov.in/ http://www.results.nic.in/ https://results.digilocker.gov.in/ https://umang.gov.in Pass percentage This year, the pass percentage of students in Class X is 93.70 percent, which is better than the pass percentage of 93.66% in the 2025 examination, the CBSE said.

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Girls again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 10 board exams, results for which were declared on Wednesday with 93.70 per cent of students passing the test.

More than 1.47 lakh candidates have been placed in the 'compartment' category. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

The CBSE declared region-wise pass percentage:

Region-wise pass percentage

Two editions The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from this year. It was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition, the results of which have been declared.

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This time, more than 24.71 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 8,074 centres.