The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) on Thursday announced that the students who will not be satisfied with their marks can appear for physical examinations to be held when the situation improves.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj has said that the board will start online registration to know the exact numbers of the applicants.

Bharadwaj further said, "Our effort is to bring out the result as soon as possible. If any student is not satisfied with the exam result then the registration for the exam will start soon. And as soon as time is suitable we will try to allocate examination centers. With COVID-19 protocol in place we will try to conduct a physical examination."

Explaining the evaluation criteria submitted in SC, the Examination Controller told news agency ANI: "There are odd circumstances in front of us and examinations are not being held and without that we have to declare the result. Then the students should be properly evaluated. The situation is known, that's why we have formed a committee. We have developed a criterion so that when the results come out it reflects similar result as students have obtained had there been examinations."

He added, "I want to assure the students that there is absolutely no need to worry. If a student thinks that his result can be like this, then he should note down his own belief and when the result is out he can match the result and he will find that his result is better than his expectations. The students will not suffer any loss."

The CBSE today informed the Supreme Court that the Class 12 results will be announced by 31 July and will factor in students' performance over three years or from Class 10.

The CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for class 12 students based on results of classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

30% marks will be based on the class 10 board exam, another 30% from class 11 and 40% marks based on the performance in the unit, mid-term and pre-board tests of class 12.

Owing to the second wave of the pandemic situation, the government had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams on 1 June across the country.

